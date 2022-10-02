GST data aids lenders’ decision on SME loans

According to Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of fintech firm Clear, creating a database relating to economic activity by the GST ecosystem is a game changer. “GST has helped create the digital infrastructure that supports small businesses in seeking credit easily. From October, e-invoicing is required for businesses with sales of more than ₹10 crore in a previous year. Also, the sales data of a vendor, captured in the sales return, populates the purchase returns of his large corporate clients, based on which the latter claims tax credit. All these records of economic activity are extremely useful for businesses to seek credit and for lenders to make decisions," Gupta said.