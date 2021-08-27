GST defaulters of last two months to be barred from filing GSTR-1

GSTN said that “a registered person, required to furnish return for every quarter under the proviso to sub-section (1) of section 39, shall not be allowed to furnish the details of outward supplies of goods or services or both under section 37 in Form GSTR-1 or using the invoice furnishing facility, if he has not furnished the return in Form GSTR-3B for preceding tax period."

