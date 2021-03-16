GST e-invoices spell end to sales under-reporting

The effect is two-fold, said experts. One, it makes it easier for small firms to claim credit for taxes already paid on the wholesale purchases and, two, exposes them to questioning by the authorities if final sales are not reported. As per current plan, from 1 April, businesses with sales of more than ₹50 crore will have to generate e-invoices on their business-to-business transactions, down from the current threshold of ₹100 crore. The government’s idea is to make this obligation applicable to all business-to-business deals later this year. The move shows that the government’s idea of formalizing the economy through goods and services tax (GST), which initially faced a backlash from traders and small firms, is now reaching its final stage.