GST e-invoicing mandatory from October 1: Consequences of non-compliance

‘E-Invoicing’ has been one of the most discussed topics for the past month and it has made its way to the to-do lists of all large corporates having GST aggregate turnover of more than ₹500 crore. The Government notified the implementation of e-invoice from 01 October 2020, which will mandate registration of all tax invoices* details on a centralised portal. This will involve uploading of invoice details on a notified Invoice Registration Portal (“IRP") where validation of key invoice particulars would be undertaken, and a unique number called IRN (“Invoice Reference Number") along with a digitally signed QR code (Quick Response code) will be issued. Post issuance of the IRN and QR code, the uploaded invoice will attain validity and the status of a Government validated document.