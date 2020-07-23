GST e-invoicing to kick in from October with higher threshold: Official

“We will not do it for (businesses with) ₹100 crore sales but will start with ₹500 crore and as it stabilises, we will do it for (businesses with) 100 crore sales and more," said Garg. He was speaking at a virtual conference on ‘three years of GST’ which looked into whether further streamlining of the new indirect tax system is needed. Garg said that details of the changes will be notified in a week.