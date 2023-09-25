GST evasion case: More than 100 online gaming firms likely to be investigated, says report2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:11 PM IST
rOfficials to investigate 100 online gaming firms for GST evasion; Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on tax notice.
In a move to increase their hold against tax evasion by online gaming companies, now officials are looking to launch investigations against 100 more online gaming firms for eveasion of GST as reported by Business Today.
