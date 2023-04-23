GST officers use data analytics to detect evasion over ₹1 lakh cr in last fiscal2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM IST
GST evasion detection by tax officers almost doubled year-on-year to over ₹1.01 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal. A recovery of ₹21,000 crore was made by the officers of the DGGI.
GST officers are using data analytics to ascertain if the entire supply chain in a particular sector is paying adequate GST or if there is a missing link, an official said. GST evasion of more than ₹1 lakh crore was detected in the last fiscal ended March 31.
