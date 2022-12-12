Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  GST evasion of 23,000 cr by gaming cos in April 2019-Nov 2022. Read here

GST evasion of 23,000 cr by gaming cos in April 2019-Nov 2022. Read here

1 min read . 06:26 PM ISTLivemint
The official handle of the GST Network (GSTN) has responded on Twitter.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has initiated investigations against some gaming companies (including online gaming firms) located in India as well as abroad.

Good and Services Tax (GST) evasion of nearly 23,000 crore by gaming companies in the period between April 2019 and November 2022 is being investigated by the tax officers, said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday.

Good and Services Tax (GST) evasion of nearly 23,000 crore by gaming companies in the period between April 2019 and November 2022 is being investigated by the tax officers, said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached proceeds of crime of more than 1,000 crore in several cases related to cyber and crypto assets frauds wherein online gaming etc have been used for siphoning the proceeds.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached proceeds of crime of more than 1,000 crore in several cases related to cyber and crypto assets frauds wherein online gaming etc have been used for siphoning the proceeds.

About evasion of GST, Chaudhary said Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) formations have initiated investigations against some gaming companies (including online gaming firms) located in India as well as abroad.

About evasion of GST, Chaudhary said Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) formations have initiated investigations against some gaming companies (including online gaming firms) located in India as well as abroad.

"The estimated evasion of GST by these companies works out of 22,936 crore, relating to the period April 2019 to Nov. 2022," he said.

"The estimated evasion of GST by these companies works out of 22,936 crore, relating to the period April 2019 to Nov. 2022," he said.

ED is also investigating several cases related to cyber and crypto assets frauds wherein online gaming etc. have been used for siphoning the proceeds.

ED is also investigating several cases related to cyber and crypto assets frauds wherein online gaming etc. have been used for siphoning the proceeds.

In these cases, as on December 6, 2022, proceeds of crime of more than 1,000 crore have been attached/seized/freezed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Also, 10 Prosecution Complaints (PCs), including 2 supplementary PCs, have been filed before the Special Court PMLA.

In these cases, as on December 6, 2022, proceeds of crime of more than 1,000 crore have been attached/seized/freezed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Also, 10 Prosecution Complaints (PCs), including 2 supplementary PCs, have been filed before the Special Court PMLA.

Further, assets amounting to 289.28 crore have been seized under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the minister said.

Further, assets amounting to 289.28 crore have been seized under section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the minister said.

To a query on whether the Income Tax Department has issued notices to many gaming companies for non-payment of tax, Chaudhary said the information is not available, since no specific identification code for online gaming entities is available in Income Tax Return.

To a query on whether the Income Tax Department has issued notices to many gaming companies for non-payment of tax, Chaudhary said the information is not available, since no specific identification code for online gaming entities is available in Income Tax Return.

"The disclosure of information about specific taxpayer is prohibited except as provided under section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961," he added. 

"The disclosure of information about specific taxpayer is prohibited except as provided under section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961," he added. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP