GST Fake Invoice Fraud: 104 held within 3 weeks, bail rejected for kingpin

However, the Court wanted to hear both sides properly due to the gravity of the matter. During six-seven days of hearing on the bail application, the DGGI was led by Dhiraj Mirajkar, Lead Counsel and R. K. Pathak, Government Standing Counsel. On 03.12.20, in the Sessions Court, when Gutte's legal representatives again created high drama, they were reprimanded by the Court to maintain decorum and not to shout at the departmental counsels. Later, the Sessions Court rejected the bail application of Sunil Gutte, said Sources.