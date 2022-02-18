GST fraud: Maharashtra GST Department has arrested the director of Everant Feromat Pvt Ltd under the charges of accepting bogus invoices of ₹162 crores and availing a fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) of ₹29.17 crore, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

In a separate case, Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate (CGST) Raigad busted a fake ITC racket and arrests the proprietor of a Kalamboli-based firm Ashok Metal Scrap for being engaged in availing and passing on fake input tax credit of ₹12 crore by using bogus invoices of more than ₹64 crore.

The agency said that based on a tip-off from Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of CGST Mumbai zone, a team from Anti-Evasion Wing of CGST Commissionerate Raigad initiated an investigation, which revealed that this firm had availed fake ITC on the basis of bogus invoices issued by more than 20 non-existing firms and passed this fake ITC to other firms.

The proprietor of the firm evaded the investigation proceedings and was absconding since October 2021.

The accused was arrested on Thursday under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 for the committal of offences under Section 132 of the said Act and was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First class in Panvel. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

With inputs from ANI

