Last month, a Delhi-based businessman was arrested for an alleged ₹128 crore GST-related fraud, news agency PTI reported citing a senior official. According to the report, investigations conducted by the officials of the Chandigarh zonal unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in issuing invoices without actually procuring goods and thus passing on input tax credit to various beneficiaries at several places, including Delhi and Chandigarh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}