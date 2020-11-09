GST infra to detect fraud in real time

The data included in the e-invoice—details of buyers, sellers, description of the item sold as per the harmonized system of nomenclature (HSN), the amount and the tax payable —will be used to pre-populate some of the tax return forms and compute the eligible tax credit and tax liability of the parties to the transaction. The government’s move is towards pre-filled return forms which businesses can validate or modify at the end of every month, giving the tax administration greater oversight on economic activities and ensuring that these businesses do not escape the tax net.