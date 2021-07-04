OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST Intelligence detects 25 cr tax evasion by Haryana-based tobacco maker

GST Intelligence officials have detected tax evasion of around 25 crore by a Haryana-based manufacturer of tobacco products, a senior official of the Chandigarh zonal office said on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence-based inputs, tax sleuths, led by Joint Director Balwinder Singh and Deputy Director Navneet Kaushal, carried out raids on the premises of the firm in Tohana in Haryana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Searches were also conducted on the premises of dealers and raw material suppliers in Chandigarh, Kurukshetra and Sonipat, said the official of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Intelligence, Chandigarh zonal office.

The GST intelligence officials had the information that the firm was removing its tobacco products in a clandestine manner to evade tax.

During searches, officials recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of 10 crore from the office-cum-residential premises of the owner of the firm and also seized various incriminating documents, said the official.

The official said though the investigation of seized records was still underway, the firm has evaded tax to the tune of around 25 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout