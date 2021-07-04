Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST Intelligence detects 25 cr tax evasion by Haryana-based tobacco maker

GST Intelligence detects 25 cr tax evasion by Haryana-based tobacco maker

Premium
Representative image
1 min read . 06:04 PM IST PTI

GST officials recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of 10 crore from the office-cum-residential premises of the owner of the firm and also seized various incriminating documents

GST Intelligence officials have detected tax evasion of around 25 crore by a Haryana-based manufacturer of tobacco products, a senior official of the Chandigarh zonal office said on Sunday.

GST Intelligence officials have detected tax evasion of around 25 crore by a Haryana-based manufacturer of tobacco products, a senior official of the Chandigarh zonal office said on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence-based inputs, tax sleuths, led by Joint Director Balwinder Singh and Deputy Director Navneet Kaushal, carried out raids on the premises of the firm in Tohana in Haryana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Acting on intelligence-based inputs, tax sleuths, led by Joint Director Balwinder Singh and Deputy Director Navneet Kaushal, carried out raids on the premises of the firm in Tohana in Haryana.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Searches were also conducted on the premises of dealers and raw material suppliers in Chandigarh, Kurukshetra and Sonipat, said the official of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Intelligence, Chandigarh zonal office.

The GST intelligence officials had the information that the firm was removing its tobacco products in a clandestine manner to evade tax.

During searches, officials recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of 10 crore from the office-cum-residential premises of the owner of the firm and also seized various incriminating documents, said the official.

The official said though the investigation of seized records was still underway, the firm has evaded tax to the tune of around 25 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!