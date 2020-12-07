Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST investigators uncover fraudulent transactions of 290 crore
The searches uncovered documents which revealed the company was engaged in licensing rights of film production houses for broadcast on national and international channels

GST investigators uncover fraudulent transactions of 290 crore

1 min read . 04:12 PM IST PTI

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur has come across fraudulent transactions of 290.70 crore, including fake input tax credit (ITC) of 25.22 crore, after searches at a private firm and one person has been arrested

NAGPUR : The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur has come across fraudulent transactions of 290.70 crore, including fake input tax credit (ITC) of 25.22 crore, after searches at a private firm and one person has been arrested, an official said on Monday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Nagpur has come across fraudulent transactions of 290.70 crore, including fake input tax credit (ITC) of 25.22 crore, after searches at a private firm and one person has been arrested, an official said on Monday.

As per a DGGI release, searches were conducted on a Mumbai-based firm, M/s M & M Advisors and Consultants Private Limited, as follow-up of the detection of a non-existent advertising firm in Dhule.

As per a DGGI release, searches were conducted on a Mumbai-based firm, M/s M & M Advisors and Consultants Private Limited, as follow-up of the detection of a non-existent advertising firm in Dhule.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The searches uncovered documents which revealed the company was engaged in licensing rights of film production houses for broadcast on national and international channels.

"They were purchasing rights of movies produced by top banners and transferring these rights under contract system to Rights Assignors, which was availing input tax credit. We have found fraudulent transactions of 290.70 crore and fake ITC of 25.22 crore passed on to Rights Assignors," the release said.

A director of the firm was arrested on December 5, an official said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.