GST made it easier to do business: Deloitte survey

“The transition to the ‘one nation, one tax’ reform was introduced to build an end-to-end, technology-based tax ecosystem to lower compliance burden on businesses. The buoyancy in the tax collection in recent months is an indicator of the success that this technologically driven tax reform has brought into the system and reflects the taxpayer-friendly nature of GST regime," Deloitte said in a statement quoting Mahesh Jaising, partner and leader – indirect tax at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.