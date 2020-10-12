GST meeting sets stage for Centre-states confrontation

The two options have subsequently been revised to ₹1.1 trillion and ₹1.8 trillion, respectively, as the Centre sees lesser shortfall in GST revenues with the economy already on the mend. GST receipts rose 3.8% to ₹95,480 crore in September for the first time this fiscal, signalling a recovery after months of turmoil due to the pandemic and offering a glint of hope to policymakers. The Reserve Bank of India has projected the economy to record positive growth in the March quarter.