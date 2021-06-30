'GST milestone in India's economic landscape': PM Modi lauds 4 yrs of tax regime

The GST regime follows a four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax 5 per cent on essential items and levies the highest tax rate of 28 per cent tax on luxury and sin goods. The other two tax slabs are 12 and 18 per cent. In the pre-GST era, the total of VAT, excise, CST and their cascading effect led to 31 per cent as tax payable, on an average, for a consumer.

