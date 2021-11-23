The Group of Ministers (GoM) looking into GST rate rationalisation will meet on November 27, Saturday, to finalise the report on rate changes. The panel, comprising state finance ministers, is looking to rationalise Goods and Service tax rates in order to widen the tax base.

The GST Fitment Committee, comprising tax officers from states and the Centre, has made many "sweeping" recommendations regarding slab and rate changes and taking items out of the exemption list, PTI reported. The recommendations will be discussed in the meeting, but all might not be accepted in entirety.

The GoM, which was set up in September, will meet for the third time this week. The panel was tasked to submit a report on GST rate rationalisation within 2 months.

The panel, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, also includes West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad.

The report of the ministerial panel is likely to be finalised in this meeting and would be presented before the GST Council when it meets next month, the news agency reported.

In its meeting on Saturday, the GoM will also review items under an inverted duty structure to help minimise refund payout. It will also review the supply of goods and services exempt under Goods and Services Tax with an objective to expand the tax base and eliminate breaking of input tax credit (ITC) chain.

Currently, GST has four tax slabs - 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. Essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, while luxury and demerit items attract the highest slab. On the top of the highest slab, a cess is levied on luxury and demerit goods.

There have been demands for merging the 12 and 18 per cent slab as also taking out certain items from the exempt category to balance the impact of slab rationalisation on revenue.

With regard to inverted duty structure, the GST Council has already corrected the rate anomaly in the case of mobile handset, footwear and textiles.

The ministerial panel would also look at representations of inverted duty structure and recommend suitable rates to eliminate any such cases where final goods attract a lower GST than the tax levied on its inputs.

(With PTI inputs)

