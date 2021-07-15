GST needs structural changes: Kerala FM

The pandemic hit states across India as well as rest of the world in a big way. Prior to covid, Kerala had to face two floods and an outbreak of Nipah virus disease. Covid came at time the state was coming out these natural disasters. Naturally, growth suffered. Healthcare is a key part of our recovery strategy. Vaccinating every citizen and preparing for a possible third wave of the pandemic with adequate healthcare facilities are the key elements of it. In the FY22 full budget we presented--on 4 June--after returning to office, we are spending about Rs2,800 crore towards facing health emergencies. We are providing free covid treatment and patients are given all amenities including food free of cost. We are also providing food grains and grocery kits to people. To revive the economy, we are spending on health care and are making sure that people have funds to make purchases. In this year’s budget, we have introduced several schemes with an outlay of Rs8,900 crore which includes timely payments for contractors and financial support for those not getting any other welfare benefits. (This is part of a ₹20,000 crore package announced in the FY22 state budget.)

