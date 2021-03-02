Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST officers arrest UP resident for defrauding exchequer 13.76 crore
Old or scrap batteries are taxed at 18 per cent, while new or fresh batteries are taxed at 28 per cent under goods and services tax

GST officers arrest UP resident for defrauding exchequer 13.76 crore

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST PTI

The Gurugram Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence has arrested a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, Pradeep Jain, who is director of PSR Metals Pvt Ltd, it said in a statement.

GST officers have arrested a person for defrauding exchequer worth 13.76 crore by clearing goods without issuing invoices, the finance ministry said on Monday.

GST officers have arrested a person for defrauding exchequer worth 13.76 crore by clearing goods without issuing invoices, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The Gurugram Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence has arrested a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, Pradeep Jain, who is director of PSR Metals Pvt Ltd, it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit today

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

First test of fighter-like pilotless jet completed: Boeing, Australian air force

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST

India to send medical aid, rice to drought-affected Madagascar

1 min read . 07:58 AM IST

St Vincent and the Grenadines receives 40,000 doses of Indian-made Covid vaccine

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

The Gurugram Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence has arrested a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, Pradeep Jain, who is director of PSR Metals Pvt Ltd, it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit today

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST

First test of fighter-like pilotless jet completed: Boeing, Australian air force

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST

India to send medical aid, rice to drought-affected Madagascar

1 min read . 07:58 AM IST

St Vincent and the Grenadines receives 40,000 doses of Indian-made Covid vaccine

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It added that during the investigation, Jain claimed to procure both old and non-guarantee batteries from various registered and unregistered dealers and also claimed to manufacture lead from old batteries and doing trading of new batteries.

Old or scrap batteries are taxed at 18 per cent, while new or fresh batteries are taxed at 28 per cent under goods and services tax (GST). However, verification with their suppliers revealed that they had sold only fresh batteries to PSR Metals Pvt Ltd, the statement said.

The ministry said that based on investigation, it appeared that the company was involved in using bazaar scrap to manufacture battery lead and was using the input tax credit (ITC) of fresh batteries while clearing these new batteries without issuance of invoices.

"Pradeep Jain found to have defrauded the exchequer in excess of 13.76 crore by clearance of goods without issue of invoices.

"He was therefore arrested on February 27 under Section 69 of the CGST Act, 2017. The Magistrate sent him to Tihar Jail for 10 days' judicial custody," the ministry added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.