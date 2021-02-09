"Through the use of extensive data analytics, officers of Delhi East GST were able to identify and unravel a network of 46 fake firms which were operating since 2017 and had passed on fake ITC to multiple of beneficiaries. The investigation conducted revealed that the fictitious firms were being controlled by Shri Arvind Kumar and his associates. He was arrested on 17 January and is in judicial custody till date," the finance ministry said in a statement.

