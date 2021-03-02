GST officials arrest man for input tax credit fraud of 38.91 crore in Delhi

The offence committed by the accused Shri Nihaluddin is covered under Section 132(1)(b) of the CGST Act, 2017 which is cognizable and non-bailable offences as per the provision of Section 132(5) and punishable under clause (i) of sub section 1 of Section 132 of the Act ibid. Accordingly, Shri Nihaluddin was arrested under Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017 and produced before the Duty Magistrate on 01.03.2021 who remanded him to judicial custody of 14 days till 15.03.2021. Further investigation in the case is underway.

