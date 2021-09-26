GST officials arrest proprietor in 6.46 cr input tax credit fraud

“In this connection, search and inspection was conducted by the anti-evasion team of CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai Central Commissionerate at the office and godown of proprietor and after detailed questioning, one person who is proprietor of the firm was arrested on September 24, 2021 under section 69 of CGST Act, 2017, and relevant provisions of CrPC for availing ineligible ITC amount of ₹6.46 crore and was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Fort, Mumbai," the statement further read.