GST officials bust 23 firms in input tax credit fraud worth 91 crore

"Therefore, Shubham Gupta, Vinod Jain and Yogesh Goel knowingly committed offences under Section 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017 which are cognizable and non-bailable offences as per the provisions of Section 132(5) and are punishable under clause (i) of the sub section (1) of Section 132 of the Act ibid. Accordingly, they were arrested under Section 132 of the CGST Act on July 10, 2021 and remanded to judicial custody by the duty Metropolitan Magistrate for 14 days," it said.