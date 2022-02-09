NEW DELHI: Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have bust a tax credit racket and arrested the proprietor of a metal trading firm, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials of the Central GST Commissionerate in Navi Mumbai detected that the firm engaged in trading of scrap of ferrous, aluminium, copper and other metals allegedly availed of and passed on input tax credit fraudulently on the basis of bogus invoices of more than ₹60 crore, the statement said.

A team of officers held an enquiry into the firm and arrested the proprietor for alleged offences under CGST Act. He was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and has been sent on judicial custody for 14 days, the statement said quoting Prabhat Kumar, commissioner of CGST and Central Excise at Navi Mumbai .

The regulatory action in this case is a part of an anti-evasion drive by the Mumbai Zone officials, the statement said. As a part of this drive, Navi Mumbai Commissionerate has detected tax evasion of more than ₹450 crore and recovered ₹20 crore and arrested 12 persons recently, it said.

The CGST Mumbai Zone is using data analytics tools to identify tax evaders. By using data analysis and network analysis, the officers of CGST Mumbai zone have booked more than 625 tax evasion cases, detected tax evasion worth ₹5,500 crore, recovered ₹630 crore and arrested about 50 persons in the last five months, the statement said. The CGST department is going to intensify its drive against the fraudsters.

