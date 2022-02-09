GST officials bust fake tax credit racket

The CGST Mumbai Zone is using data analytics tools to identify tax evaders. By using data analysis and network analysis, the officers of CGST Mumbai zone have booked more than 625 tax evasion cases, detected tax evasion worth ₹5,500 crore, recovered ₹630 crore and arrested about 50 persons in the last five months, the statement said. The CGST department is going to intensify its drive against the fraudsters.