GST officials bust network of fake exporters

Officials carried out a detailed analysis and unearthed a ‘risky exporter’ for scrutiny. The entity was engaged in export of pan masala, chewing tobacco and fast moving consumer goods. On extensive analysis of the e-way bills or electronic permit for goods transportation generated by two suppliers owned by the exporter’s associate, it was found that the vehicles for which the e-way bills were generated for purported supply of goods were being used in distant states Gujrat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and had never entered Delhi during the period under scrutiny, CBIC said.