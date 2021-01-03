OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST officials detect over 830 cr tax evasion by Delhi-based pan-masala manufacturing unit
(representational image)

GST officials detect over 830 cr tax evasion by Delhi-based pan-masala manufacturing unit

2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 02:30 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

The firm was evading the payment of GST by manufacturing and clandestinely supplying gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products without any registration and payment of duty, an official statement read

The Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate detected tax evasion of 830 crore by an illegal pan-masala manufacturing unit and arrested a person for his involvement, according to an official statement

The firm was evading the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by manufacturing and clandestinely supplying gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products without any registration and payment of duty, the statement added.

“On the basis of the search at the premises of the manufacturer, it was found that illegal manufacturing of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco product was going on, evidenced by a godown, machines, raw materials and manufactured products at the premises," the office of Commissioner central tax (Delhi West) said in a statement Saturday.

Around 65 labourers were found working at the illegal factory, it said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of finished gutkha and raw materials such as chuna, sada kattha, tobacco leaves etc, valued at Rs. 4.14 cr approximately, the statement said.

“On the basis of evidence gathered, stocks seized and confessional statements recorded the total duty evasion is estimated to be approx 831.72 crores. Further investigation is in progress," it said.

The finished product of gutkha was being supplied by the unit to various states, the statement said.

One person has been arrested in the matter on the basis of his involvement in the manufacture and supply of goods without issue of any invoice with the intention to evade tax, as well as in transporting, removing, depositing, keeping, concealing, supplying, or purchasing any goods, it said.

The accused was arrested and produced before the local court here on Saturday that has sent him to 14 days judicial custody, the statement said.


Delhi Zone has been making sustained efforts to check evasion of GST, leading to detection of 4,327 crore in the current Financial Year and 15 persons have been arrested in these matters.

