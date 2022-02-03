GST officials in Mumbai detect 5,500 Crore of tax evasion in five months

The ministry said the CGST Commissionerate in Navi Mumbai bust a fake tax credit racket and arrested its proprietor on Wednesday. The firm was allegedly engaged in availing and utilising fraudulent input tax credit on bogus invoices of ₹60 crore. The firm is involved in trade of raw material and finished goods of aluminium and steel. Investigation showed that the taxpayer allegedly availed and passed on fake input tax credit from various non-existing or bogus firms, the statement said.