The Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate Monday seized assets worth ₹19 crore from Vaidyanath Co-operative sugar factory owned by BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde in Beed district of Maharashtra for not GST evasion on the sale of sugar.

Vaidyanath Co-operative sugar factory had failed to pay the GST during the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, GST officials had visited the factory. The seized assets include the factory’s boiler and other related machinery worth ₹19 crore.

“Our factory is facing a financial crisis, and due to limited funds, we chose to pay the dues of farmers first. We needed financial assistance from the government. Along with some other factories, the name of our sugar factory was on the first list, which was sent for approval by the government. But except for our factory, all other factories received financial assistance. If we had received the assistance at that time this situation would not have arrived," Pankaja Munde said.

The BJP national secretary said the factory had been locked for several months and in dire financial straits owing to persistently low production since 2011, compounded by severe drought for three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015.

The timing of the GST action has set tongues wagging as Munde took a two-month political break from July 7, and after two months, toured around 10 districts for ‘Shiv Shakti Yatra.’ However, the tour was not under the BJP banner but her own political tour.

Since the defeat in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election at the hands of her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP, Pankaja feels sidelined in the state BJP and has been openly expressing her displeasure against the party leadership in the state, especially against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

