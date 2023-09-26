GST officials seize assets worth ₹19 crore from BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s sugar factory in Beed1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 05:56 PM IST
The Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate Monday seized assets worth ₹19 crore from Vaidyanath Co-operative sugar factory owned by BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde in Beed district of Maharashtra for not GST evasion on the sale of sugar
