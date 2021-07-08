GST  officials  tap  radio  frequency data to detect tax evasion, fraud

Technology and data analytics have been playing a greater role in tax administration lately, one of the factors that helped in greater GST revenue collections in recent months. CBIC has been on a drive against tax evasion, which has led to detection of fake input tax credit and tax evasion of over ₹29,000 crore since November, minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur said on 1 July, the fourth anniversary of rolling out GST. Another key recent measure aimed at improving tax compliance is e-invoicing or real-time reporting of business-to-business transactions in a designated portal. This has been made applicable since April to businesses with ₹50 crore in annual revenues, down from ₹100 crore earlier.

