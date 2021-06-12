New Delhi: Levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medical supplies such as personal protection gears, hand sanitisers and oxygen needed for covid-19 management is anti-people and draconian, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said on Saturday.

Mitra’s suggestion comes after the GST council decided earlier in the day to reduce taxes on several medical supplies including oxygen, ventilators and testing kits from 12% to 5%, ambulances from 28% to 12%, furnaces for crematoriums from 18% to 5% and two drugs from 5% to zero. Several states including West Bengal have been asking for full tax waiver on covid related medical supplies.

Mitra said in a letter to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that GST being levied on several of these items was forced and that the constructive alternatives suggested by him—zero rating of the GST on covid related medical supplies or levying a token 0.1%--were not accepted.

“This is totally an anti-people decision that is being thrust on us at the GST Council. As representatives of the people, we have no way to justify these decisions of draconian nature," Mitra said in his letter to Sitharaman. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

Earlier in the day, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia too asked for full tax waiver on all covid related medical supplies till the end of the pandemic, protesting at the continued levy of GST on several items, though at a lower rate.

“You have left me with no option but to record my dissent against these anti-people decisions which will hurt millions of people who are struggling to breath and survive this pandemic," Mitra said in his letter. He also claimed that his voice was muzzled at the Council meeting. An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

