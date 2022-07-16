GST on food items: Traders hold protests; grain markets closed2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 04:47 PM IST
Traders hold protests against GST on food items while grain markets remain closed.
Traders hold protests against GST on food items while grain markets remain closed.
Listen to this article
New Delhi's wholesale and retail grain markets were shut down on July 16 as a result of a protest by business owners against the GST Council's decision to impose a 5% GST on pre-packaged and labelled food items. Due to the market bandh called by traders, wholesale grain markets in Narela, Bawana, and other areas of the city seemed desolate. The city's retail grain markets were all shut down.