GST on food items: Traders hold protests; grain markets closed

In order to rationalise the tax, the GST Council adopted the majority of recommendations made by a committee of state ministers in June about the removal of exemptions. In the meeting, it was decided that all goods, including pre-packaged and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, paneer, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat or meslin flour, jaggery, and puffed rice (muri), would no longer be exempt from GST and would instead be subject to a 5% tax.

