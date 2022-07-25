The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Central government has imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice and other food items, adding that ‘the British used to do the same’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the central government to withdraw the increased goods and services tax (GST), stating that people want relief from high inflation. The Delhi chief minister said that the Central government has imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice and other food items, adding that “the British used to do the same."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the central government to withdraw the increased goods and services tax (GST), stating that people want relief from high inflation. The Delhi chief minister said that the Central government has imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice and other food items, adding that “the British used to do the same."
While addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Arvind Kejriwal said, “we made medical treatment, water, electricity free in Delhi. We're able to do all this as we've ended corruption. We've not increased any tax. I appeal Central Govt to withdraw the increased GST. Make AAP govt here in HP, we will give you relief from inflation," news agency ANI reported.
While addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Arvind Kejriwal said, “we made medical treatment, water, electricity free in Delhi. We're able to do all this as we've ended corruption. We've not increased any tax. I appeal Central Govt to withdraw the increased GST. Make AAP govt here in HP, we will give you relief from inflation," news agency ANI reported.
Additionally, the AAP national convener said, “AAP is spreading all over the country and hence many problems will come. But you don't have to worry. We want you to make an honest govt in Himachal Pradesh. We should take our state and country forward."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the AAP national convener said, “AAP is spreading all over the country and hence many problems will come. But you don't have to worry. We want you to make an honest govt in Himachal Pradesh. We should take our state and country forward."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Today people are upset with inflation. They (Central Govt) have imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice & other food items. The British used to do the same. In Delhi, we tried to give some relief to people from inflation," he further informed.
“Today people are upset with inflation. They (Central Govt) have imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice & other food items. The British used to do the same. In Delhi, we tried to give some relief to people from inflation," he further informed.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi BJP leaders and workersstaged a demonstration near the AAP’s office here over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government. The protesters reportedly assembled at ITO area in the national capital and tried to march towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg but were stopped by police. Those who jumped over the barricades were detained, BJP leaders said.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi BJP leaders and workersstaged a demonstration near the AAP’s office here over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government. The protesters reportedly assembled at ITO area in the national capital and tried to march towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg but were stopped by police. Those who jumped over the barricades were detained, BJP leaders said.
It is important to note that the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government has come under the scanner with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation. Additionally legal action has been demanded against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the protesters claimed that there was a "scam" in the implementation of the policy.
It is important to note that the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government has come under the scanner with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation. Additionally legal action has been demanded against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the protesters claimed that there was a "scam" in the implementation of the policy.