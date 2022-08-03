GST on withdrawal of cash from banks? What FM Nirmala Sitharaman said2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 05:49 AM IST
- GST: What Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a discussion on the rising prices, in Rajya Sabha
Listen to this article
There is no GST on withdrawal of cash from banks, said Finance Minister Sitharaman on Tuesday. "There is no GST on withdrawal of cash from banks... 5+5=10 transactions in a month is totally free when withdrawn from ATMs," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a discussion on the rising prices, in Rajya Sabha.