GST panel proposes overhaul of registration process to check tax evasion

Also, GST registration seekers would be profiled based on their credentials and classified into ‘trust worthy’ and the others. Trustworthy entrepreneurs are those who have a credible income tax payment history and have their identity authenticated by Aadhaar and have no history of having GST registration cancelled. They will get GST registration within a week, while the others will be given within two months after physical verification of business premises, said the official. Those that are not trust worthy may also be asked to pay a part of their tax liability in cash instead of adjusting it fully against the tax credit available to them.