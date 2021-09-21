Monday was the last day for filing GST return and paying taxes via GSTR-3B for August.
"To mitigate their difficulties, GSTN has been directed to take up the issue of waiver of late fee and interest for one day for such taxpayers, before the IT Grievance Redressal Committee," the tweet read.
A GST return is a document containing information of all income/sales and/or expense/purchase which a taxpayer (every GSTIN) is required to file with the tax administrative authorities. This is used by tax authorities to calculate net tax liability.
Under GST, a registered dealer has to file GST returns that broadly include: