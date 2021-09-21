As some taxpayers have faced difficulties in filing GST return on Monday, the tax department today said that the IT grievance redressal committee would consider giving interest and late fee waiver.

Taking to Twitter, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that a few taxpayers have reportedly faced difficulty in updation of Electronic Cash Ledger on 20 September.

Monday was the last day for filing GST return and paying taxes via GSTR-3B for August.

"To mitigate their difficulties, GSTN has been directed to take up the issue of waiver of late fee and interest for one day for such taxpayers, before the IT Grievance Redressal Committee," the tweet read.

GST Update on difficulty in updation of Electronic Cash Ledger on 20.09.2021. @Infosys_GSTN pic.twitter.com/pT1zjFo9AG — CBIC (@cbic_india) September 21, 2021

What is GST Return?

A GST return is a document containing information of all income/sales and/or expense/purchase which a taxpayer (every GSTIN) is required to file with the tax administrative authorities. This is used by tax authorities to calculate net tax liability.

Under GST, a registered dealer has to file GST returns that broadly include:

- Purchases

- Sales

- Output GST (On sales)

- Input tax credit (GST paid on purchases)

