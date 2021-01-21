GST portal experiences technical glitch, raises worries of taxpayers

The Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) portal experienced technical failure on Thursday, leaving taxpayers worried amid fast approaching due dates for return filing.

The technical failure of the portal, which is maintained by Infosys, caused #gstnfailed to trend on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of the GST Network (GSTN) responded on the micro-blogging site saying: "Dear Taxpayers, we have received complaints regarding difficulty in accessing the portal. We are working to resolve the same and will keep you updated."

Hours later, in another tweet, it said: "Dear Taxpayers, we have again received complaints of denial of access to the portal and are working to resolve it. Inconvenience caused is regretted. Team Infosys-GSTN."

The Infosys-GSTN team has finally confirmed in a tweet that the problem faced by the users has been resolved.

"Dear taxpayers, we observed some activity in cyber space by unscrupulous elements because of which some taxpayers may have experienced difficulties/delays in accessing GST Portal which otherwise is working fine. We have resolved the problem and blocked these activities. Kindly retry to access the portal. Inconvenience caused is regretted. Infosys-GSTN team," it wrote on Twitter.

The Centre has extended the due date for furnishing annual GST or goods and services tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 by two more months. The new deadline is 28 February, 2021, instead of 31 December, 2020.

GST is an indirect tax that replaced a welter of indirect taxes in India such as the excise duty, services tax, and VAT. The GST Act was approved in Parliament on 29 March, 2017, and became law on 1, 2017.

Form GSTR 9 is used by the registered taxpayers to file a GST return every year.

