GST: Pseudo extension in implementation of e-invoicing

It has been always said that ‘a stitch in time saves nine’. Accordingly, CBIC came out with a notification and a press release in the late hours of 30 September 2020 wherein certain relaxations have been provided. While printing of QR codes on B2C invoices has been deferred till December 1, it has also been decided to provide a one-time relaxation to taxpayers by stipulating that invoices raised in October this year shall be deemed to be valid invoices even if it is not generated per the e-invoicing schema. Thus, penal provisions would not be attracted for such invoices. However, this relaxation is subject to the condition that the Invoice Reference Number (IRN) for such invoices is obtained from the Invoice Reference Portal (IRP) within 30 days of the date of invoice.