GST rate changes could be once in a year: Nirmala Sitharaman

Changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate could be decided by the federal indirect tax body, the GST Council , once in a year instead of tweaking rates frequently as has been the practice in the past, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The minister’s suggestion comes at a time Central and state governments are struggling with acute financial crunch arising from the economic recession as well as frequent tax rate cuts in the past. Yet, an increase in rates is not feasible now as it could rattle the economic recovery.

Speaking about the country’s fiscal and the economic situation, Sitharaman highlighted at the virtual event that the frequency of tax rate change was an important issue.

“Ideally, I mean, we are requesting that the Council, if anything, should take a call that it doesn’t in every one of its sitting, have to change rates upwards or downwards. It actually upsets the calculation of your revenue generation," Sitharaman said.

Frequent changes results in the Central and state governments which expect a particular amount of GST revenue in a year, recalculating their revenue position every three months after a GST Council meeting, the minister said.

Sitharaman suggested that GST rate changes can be once in a year like direct tax changes are announced in the union budget.

“Taxation related issues, particularly rates, can accumulated over the year and can be dealt with once so that at least the next 12 months can go on a predictable course. These are the things germane to revenue generation and compensation. I am sure the council will not hesitate to discuss, understand and take a call on this issue," Sitharaman said.

