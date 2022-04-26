OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  GST rate hike: Finance Ministry says no feedback sought from states on this
Listen to this article

The finance ministry has clarified that no feedback has been sought from states on the GST rates for specific items or regarding proposals to restructure the rates.

Regarding reports in a section of the media that feedback has been sought from States on raising GST rates on 143 items, the Finance Ministry said the reports are purely speculative without any basis in fact.

A Finance Ministry release said the GST Council, in its 45th Meeting had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the rationalization of rates. The deliberations of the Group are ongoing. The views of the States were sought generally on the Terms of References (ToRs) of the GoM soon after it was set up in September, 2021. A report of the Group is yet to be submitted to the Council for consideration.

The GST Council had in September last year set up a panel of state ministers, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to suggest ways to augment revenue by rationalising tax rates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout