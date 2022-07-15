GST rate hike: List of items to get costlier from next week2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 11:08 AM IST
GST rate hike: From July 18, the prices of several essential commodities and services are going to increase.
GST rate hike: From July 18, the prices of several essential commodities and services are going to increase.
Listen to this article
GST rate hike: Be ready to spend more for household items, hotels, bank services, among others from next week. After the recommendations that were taken up in the two-day 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were hiked for numerous items.