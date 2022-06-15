GST rate rationalization panel to meet virtually on Friday

Given the spike in retail and wholesale inflation and the fact that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is raising its benchmark policy rate to tame the rise in cost of living, a sharp increase in GST rate is unlikely in the near term. Also, policy makers are not sure of a tax rate increase on mass use items at this juncture when consumption recovery is seen to be still fragile. High energy prices and supply disruptions due to geopolitical factors have been fanning inflation, prompting the government to rework import duty to cool prices. However, with the GST compensation to states coming to an end this month, state governments are looking for ways to augment their revenue receipts. An increase in GST rates on some items, withdrawal of certain exemptions and correcting tax anomalies become important in this context.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}