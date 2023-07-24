GST rate rejig off the table for now2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The recent meeting of the GST Council did not reconstitute the key ministerial group responsible for examining the matter
NEW DELHI : A proposed revision of goods and services tax (GST) rates, aimed at boosting revenue collections and fixing tax anomalies, is unlikely before the 2024 general elections, as the recent meeting of the GST Council did not reconstitute the key ministerial group responsible for examining the matter.
