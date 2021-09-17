GST Council Meeting: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the decisions taken by the Council after hours-long in-person meeting. While the Council extended the concessional tax rates on Corona-related medicines till 31st December, it felt it was not the time to include petrol and diesel under the GST, as was speculated ahead of the meeting.

List of items whose rates changed

- GST on seven medicines recommended by pharmaceutical department slashed from 12% to 5%, till December 31, 2021.

- GST on Cancer-related drugs such as Keytruda reduced from 12% to 5%

- Concessional GST rates on Covid-related medicines announced earlier were applicable till 30 September. An extension has been given only for medicines which were given exemption earlier (not for medical equipment).

These medicines include: Amphotericin B (0%), Tocilizumab (0%), Remdesivir (5%), Heparin (5%). The concessions have now been extended till December 31, 2021.

- GST on pen parts is 18%, while certain kinds of pens are charged 12%. It has been decided to correct this inversion by making rate on all pens and pen parts to 18%

- National permit fee charged by states for granting permit to goods vehicles to operate throughout India or in contiguous states has been exempted from GST.

- Training programmes where government bears 75% or more of the cost shall now be exempt from GST.

- IGST payable on import of aircraft or other goods imported on lease shall now be exempted from double taxation. This will facilitate domestic industry and aviation sector, these will also allow transfer of goods imported under lease without payment of IGST

- Transport of export goods by vessels and air has been exempted from GST for one year. This has been given due to difficulties being faced by exporters for getting Input Tax Credit refund due to technical issues on GST Portal.

- Railway parts and locomotives - GST increased from 12% to 18%

- Biodiesel - GST reduced from 12% to 5%

- Retro-fitment kits for vehicles used by Divyang/ Persons with Disabilities reduced to 5%

- GST rate on fortified rice kernels which can be used in schemes like Integrated Child Development Services Scheme has been reduced - from 18% to 5%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.