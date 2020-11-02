GST receipts, UPI data show economic revival is on track

Goods and services tax ( GST ) collections in October crossed the ₹1 trillion mark for the first time this fiscal, joining other indicators of economic activity—from demand for loans to car sales—in signalling that growth is recovering.

The surge in tax collections comes as consumers bought items such as smartphones, automobiles and consumer durables during the festive season.

GST receipts of the central and state governments touched ₹1.05 trillion in October, growing 10.25% from a year ago. This is also the first time this fiscal that GST receipts grew in double digits after a sharp decline in the initial months post the national lockdown imposed in March.

After showing year-on-year contraction in the April to August period, GST receipts rebounded in September, growing 3.8% from a year earlier to ₹95,480 crore.

Finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said in an interview that generation of e-way bills (electronic permits for goods movement) in October was 21% higher than what was generated in October 2019 and 11% higher than in September this year. This suggests increased economic activity, which will get reflected in GST collections in November, he said.

The total revenue generated by central and state governments after regular settlements stood at ₹44,285 crore and ₹44,839 crore, respectively, in October, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday. Until end-October, 8 million monthly summary tax returns were filed. Tax receipts in October refer to September sales.

View Full Image Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint





The rising trend in GST receipts shows the trajectory of economic recovery and, correspondingly, of revenues, the ministry said.

A potential factor for the higher revenue collections could be the festive demand and input tax credit as well as other similar reconciliations that were due for businesses in September, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.

Data issued by the ministry showed most states reported robust growth in GST revenue receipts. Among major states, Punjab reported a 16% y-o-y jump in GST receipts to ₹1,376 crore, while Haryana reported a 19% rise to ₹5,433 crore.

Maharashtra and Karnataka recorded 5% y-o-y growth each at ₹15,799 crore and ₹6,998 crore, respectively. GST receipts from Gujarat grew 15% y-o-y to ₹6,787 crore in October.

The fact that collections are higher by nearly ₹10,000 crore in October compared with the same period in 2019 indicates a definitive revival of consumption and festival spends across the economy, said M.S. Mani, senior director, Deloitte India. “Continuance of this trend will help in narrowing the fiscal deficit for FY21 and will go a long way in reviving business confidence across sectors," said Mani.

Industrial output contracted at a slower 8% in August against a 10.8% contraction in July, while manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by IHS Markit increased to 56.8 in September, the highest level since January 2012. PMI services reached 49.8 in September 2020, close to the threshold of 50. A reading above 50 shows expansion.

Meanwhile, Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments grew 15% by volume to 2.07 billion transactions in October, official data showed on Sunday.

The value of transactions jumped from ₹3.29 trillion in September to ₹3.86 trillion in October, according to data available from National Payments Corporation of India.

UPI payments showed a sequential decline in March and April, when the country went into a lockdown, but subsequently recovered and the levels seen in October is the highest since 2016, when it was rolled out.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via