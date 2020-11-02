GST receipts, UPI data show economic revival is on track

The fact that collections are higher by nearly ₹10,000 crore in October compared with the same period in 2019 indicates a definitive revival of consumption and festival spends across the economy, said M.S. Mani, senior director, Deloitte India. “Continuance of this trend will help in narrowing the fiscal deficit for FY21 and will go a long way in reviving business confidence across sectors," said Mani.