Mint Explainer: GST 2.0 takes effect on Monday. What does it mean for businesses and consumers?
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 20 Sept 2025, 03:26 pm IST
Summary
Mint takes a close look at what GST 2.0 means for the Indian economy, how businesses should navigate the changes, and how consumers can ensure they benefit from the tax cuts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The landmark introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 converted India's domestic market, fragmented by multiple regional taxes and border checkpoints, into a single entity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story